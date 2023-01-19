Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)?

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) went up by 44.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.94. The company’s stock price has collected 39.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ :MEGL) Right Now?

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 151.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Magic Empire Global Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MEGL currently public float of 7.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEGL was 1.14M shares.

MEGL’s Market Performance

MEGL stocks went up by 39.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.14% and a quarterly performance of 1.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.76% for Magic Empire Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 73.57% for MEGL stocks with a simple moving average of -49.09% for the last 200 days.

MEGL Trading at 47.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.68%, as shares surge +72.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +39.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.81. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw 134.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.