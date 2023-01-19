Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) went down by -1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.52. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/23 that GE HealthCare Is Giving Guidance. Don’t Worry, It’s OK.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GEHC currently public float of 453.29M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEHC was 4.43M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.71% for GEHC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.65% for the last 200 days.

GEHC Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +3.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.56. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.