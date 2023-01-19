Is Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) a Keeper?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.68. The company’s stock price has collected 6.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE :REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REXR is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.00, which is $7.53 above the current price. REXR currently public float of 194.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REXR was 1.49M shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

REXR stocks went up by 6.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.23% and a quarterly performance of 12.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.35% for REXR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $64 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to REXR, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

REXR Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.68. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. saw 8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Schwimmer Howard, who sale 15,350 shares at the price of $65.27 back on Aug 01. After this action, Schwimmer Howard now owns 52,720 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., valued at $1,001,856 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., sale 16,402 shares at $62.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 68,070 shares at $1,019,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.86 for the present operating margin

+42.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at +28.20. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.