Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s stock price has collected 8.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ :SYBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYBX is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Synlogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $6.65 above the current price. SYBX currently public float of 63.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYBX was 134.08K shares.

SYBX’s Market Performance

SYBX stocks went up by 8.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.67% and a quarterly performance of -8.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.04% for Synlogic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.56% for SYBX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYBX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SYBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYBX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SYBX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

SYBX Trading at 28.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares surge +47.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYBX rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8405. In addition, Synlogic Inc. saw 30.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYBX starting from JENSEN MICHAEL VANGSTED, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $1.12 back on May 24. After this action, JENSEN MICHAEL VANGSTED now owns 39,500 shares of Synlogic Inc., valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Awad Antoine, the Chief Operating Officer of Synlogic Inc., sale 2,650 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Awad Antoine is holding 81,170 shares at $6,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3464.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synlogic Inc. stands at -3452.74. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -42.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.23.