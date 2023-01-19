Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/04/23 that Etsy’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Lands a Buy Rating

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Etsy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.20, which is -$7.04 below the current price. ETSY currently public float of 124.75M and currently shorts hold a 9.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 3.25M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went up by 3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.34% and a quarterly performance of 33.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.97% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of 26.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $161 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

ETSY Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.48. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw 9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 20,850 shares at the price of $116.94 back on Jan 04. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 107,305 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $2,438,121 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RYAN M., the Chief Marketing Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 1,170 shares at $116.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that SCOTT RYAN M. is holding 0 shares at $136,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.57 for the present operating margin

+71.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at +21.19. Equity return is now at value -200.60, with -18.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.