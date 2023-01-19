Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went up by 2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.21. The company’s stock price has collected 29.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE :HYLN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HYLN is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hyliion Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.44, which is $0.26 above the current price. HYLN currently public float of 121.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYLN was 1.00M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN stocks went up by 29.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.00% and a quarterly performance of 24.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for Hyliion Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.51% for HYLN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

HYLN Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN rose by +29.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw 35.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48048.50 for the present operating margin

-2076.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -48024.00. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -28.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.37.