Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.21. The company’s stock price has collected -1.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE :CNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNX is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for CNX Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.18, which is $5.44 above the current price. CNX currently public float of 174.80M and currently shorts hold a 16.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNX was 3.00M shares.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX stocks went down by -1.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.54% and a quarterly performance of -8.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for CNX Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.72% for CNX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CNX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

CNX Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.49. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw -4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.61 for the present operating margin

+55.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -20.92. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.