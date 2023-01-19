Here’s Our Rant About Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) went up by 20.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.51. The company’s stock price has collected 43.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ :ATLX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATLX is at -2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Atlas Lithium Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ATLX currently public float of 4.25M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATLX was 52.94K shares.

ATLX’s Market Performance

ATLX stocks went up by 43.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.65% and a quarterly performance of 32.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 51.12% for Atlas Lithium Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.98% for ATLX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.29% for the last 200 days.

ATLX Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 51.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.42%, as shares surge +37.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATLX rose by +43.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Atlas Lithium Corporation saw 45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34363.68 for the present operating margin

-20939.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Lithium Corporation stands at -27094.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.