Here’s How Your Trade Sonendo Inc. (SONX) Aggressively Right Now

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s stock price has collected 27.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonendo Inc. (NYSE :SONX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sonendo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.45, which is $0.79 above the current price. SONX currently public float of 41.41M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONX was 268.77K shares.

SONX’s Market Performance

SONX stocks went up by 27.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.03% and a quarterly performance of 104.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.46% for Sonendo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.13% for SONX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.90 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

SONX Trading at 24.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.93%, as shares surge +37.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONX rose by +27.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Sonendo Inc. saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONX starting from Kirkpatrick Andrew J, who sale 3,701 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Dec 27. After this action, Kirkpatrick Andrew J now owns 180,989 shares of Sonendo Inc., valued at $5,554 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael John, the Chief Commercial Officer of Sonendo Inc., sale 6,410 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Smith Michael John is holding 329,888 shares at $9,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONX

Equity return is now at value -90.20, with -53.80 for asset returns.