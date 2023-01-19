Can Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Remain Competitive?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) went up by 2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s stock price has collected 9.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE :OSG) Right Now?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSG is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OSG currently public float of 61.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSG was 359.83K shares.

OSG’s Market Performance

OSG stocks went up by 9.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.36% and a quarterly performance of 20.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.86% for OSG stocks with a simple moving average of 39.07% for the last 200 days.

OSG Trading at 23.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +29.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw 25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from Norton Samuel H, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Dec 15. After this action, Norton Samuel H now owns 2,447,009 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $1,022,000 using the latest closing price.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 10,868,710 shares at $1,022,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.36 for the present operating margin

+0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stands at -12.88. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.