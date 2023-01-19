Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Just Got Our Attention

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s stock price has collected 11.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE :BMA) Right Now?

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMA is at 1.26.

BMA currently public float of 62.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMA was 217.43K shares.

BMA’s Market Performance

BMA stocks went up by 11.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.54% and a quarterly performance of 44.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Banco Macro S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.36% for BMA stocks with a simple moving average of 45.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

BMA Trading at 39.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +55.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.47. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. saw 27.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Macro S.A. stands at +7.32. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.