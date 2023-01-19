Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.34. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $2.17 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 25.27M and currently shorts hold a 18.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.71M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.21% and a quarterly performance of 71.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.42% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.52% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 93.51% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 22.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +23.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.24. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 43.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from DANESH FARIBA, who sale 2,330 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jan 13. After this action, DANESH FARIBA now owns 7,665 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $69,900 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 17,291 shares at $28.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 50,067 shares at $495,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.