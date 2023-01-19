A Lesson to Learn: Textron Inc. (TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.17. The company’s stock price has collected -3.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/07/22 that 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter Contract

Is It Worth Investing in Textron Inc. (NYSE :TXT) Right Now?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXT is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Textron Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.92, which is $12.81 above the current price. TXT currently public float of 207.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXT was 1.33M shares.

TXT’s Market Performance

TXT stocks went down by -3.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.01% and a quarterly performance of 10.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Textron Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.05% for TXT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXT reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for TXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TXT, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

TXT Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.39. In addition, Textron Inc. saw -3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from Bamford Mark S, who sale 2,701 shares at the price of $72.90 back on Mar 02. After this action, Bamford Mark S now owns 17,362 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $196,897 using the latest closing price.

Lupone E Robert, the EVP, General Counsel and Secy of Textron Inc., sale 29,752 shares at $72.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Lupone E Robert is holding 95,990 shares at $2,160,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+21.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.03. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.