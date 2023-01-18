Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $290.47. The company’s stock price has collected 8.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Zscaler Is Hurting as Tech Spending Slows. Why It’s Still a ‘Top Name’ to Own.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Zscaler Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.34, which is $62.2 above the current price. ZS currently public float of 86.47M and currently shorts hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.53M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went up by 8.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.82% and a quarterly performance of -16.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Zscaler Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.80% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $162. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZS, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

ZS Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.18. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Brown Andrew William Fraser, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $108.78 back on Dec 23. After this action, Brown Andrew William Fraser now owns 23,250 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $543,900 using the latest closing price.

Chaudhry Jagtar Singh, the CEO & Chairman of Zscaler Inc., sale 1,262 shares at $114.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Chaudhry Jagtar Singh is holding 323,549 shares at $144,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. Equity return is now at value -70.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.