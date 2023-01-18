Why Oatly Group AB (OTLY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) went up by 6.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.98. The company’s stock price has collected 13.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Deflated IPO Stocks Haunt New-Issue Market

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.90, which is $1.11 above the current price. OTLY currently public float of 310.77M and currently shorts hold a 8.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 4.82M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY stocks went up by 13.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 99.26% and a quarterly performance of 19.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.91% for Oatly Group AB. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.79% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of -6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OTLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTLY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to OTLY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

OTLY Trading at 56.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares surge +111.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw 54.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.09 for the present operating margin

+23.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB stands at -33.02. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.