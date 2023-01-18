Why Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.06. The company’s stock price has collected 2.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Fidelity National Information Services Pulls Capital Markets Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE :FIS) Right Now?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIS is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.69, which is $16.72 above the current price. FIS currently public float of 587.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIS was 7.17M shares.

FIS’s Market Performance

FIS stocks went up by 2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.38% and a quarterly performance of -6.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for FIS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $73 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FIS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

FIS Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.42. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Norcross Gary, who sale 39,403 shares at the price of $93.20 back on Sep 12. After this action, Norcross Gary now owns 846,643 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $3,672,370 using the latest closing price.

Norcross Gary, the Chairman and CEO of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $90.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Norcross Gary is holding 846,643 shares at $7,271,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.15 for the present operating margin

+37.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at +3.00. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.