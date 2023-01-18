Why Caravelle International Group (CACO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) went up by 13.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected 18.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ :CACO) Right Now?

CACO currently public float of 50.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CACO was 714.61K shares.

CACO’s Market Performance

CACO stocks went up by 18.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -80.40% and a quarterly performance of -85.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 37.12% for Caravelle International Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.30% for CACO stocks with a simple moving average of -82.91% for the last 200 days.

CACO Trading at -75.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CACO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.45%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CACO rose by +18.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Caravelle International Group saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CACO

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.07.