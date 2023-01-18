We Analyzed the Future Direction of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), Here is What We Found

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) went up by 8.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.53. The company’s stock price has collected 23.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE :JMIA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JMIA is at 2.47.

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $0.62 above the current price. JMIA currently public float of 99.88M and currently shorts hold a 7.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JMIA was 2.43M shares.

JMIA’s Market Performance

JMIA stocks went up by 23.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.77% and a quarterly performance of -11.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Jumia Technologies AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.98% for JMIA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JMIA reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for JMIA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 14th, 2020.

JMIA Trading at 10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +22.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +23.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Jumia Technologies AG saw 36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -56.20 for asset returns.