We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bit Brother Limited (BTB), Here is What We Found

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) went down by -29.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected -37.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ :BTB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTB is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Bit Brother Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BTB currently public float of 7.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTB was 146.00K shares.

BTB’s Market Performance

BTB stocks went down by -37.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.97% and a quarterly performance of 176.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.06% for Bit Brother Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.43% for BTB stocks with a simple moving average of 42.67% for the last 200 days.

BTB Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.40%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +213.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTB fell by -37.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Bit Brother Limited saw -37.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1319.28 for the present operating margin

-21.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Brother Limited stands at -1548.72. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.75.