Wall Street Pummels The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) After Recent Earnings Report

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s stock price has collected -2.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Travelers Expects Fourth-Quarter Earnings Miss. Winter Storms Are to Blame.

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE :TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRV is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $192.12, which is $6.93 above the current price. TRV currently public float of 233.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRV was 1.30M shares.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV stocks went down by -2.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly performance of 13.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for The Travelers Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.88% for TRV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $220 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to TRV, setting the target price at $156 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

TRV Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.62. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Yin Daniel Tei-Hwa, who sale 5,234 shares at the price of $188.48 back on Nov 30. After this action, Yin Daniel Tei-Hwa now owns 48,756 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $986,499 using the latest closing price.

HEYMAN WILLIAM H, the Vice Chairman of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $189.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that HEYMAN WILLIAM H is holding 251,605 shares at $379,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +10.44. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.