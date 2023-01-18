Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) went up by 6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected 30.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ :VUZI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VUZI is at 1.91.

VUZI currently public float of 59.10M and currently shorts hold a 24.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VUZI was 745.58K shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

VUZI stocks went up by 30.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.54% and a quarterly performance of 10.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for Vuzix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.84% for VUZI stocks with a simple moving average of -10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VUZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

VUZI Trading at 26.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +31.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +30.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 46.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Rajgopal Raj, who purchase 6,565 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Dec 14. After this action, Rajgopal Raj now owns 43,788 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $26,850 using the latest closing price.

Kay Edward William Jr., the Director of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Kay Edward William Jr. is holding 177,538 shares at $31,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-301.68 for the present operating margin

+4.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -306.70. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.00.