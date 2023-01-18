Treasure Global Inc. (TGL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) went up by 13.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s stock price has collected 19.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ :TGL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Treasure Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TGL currently public float of 9.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGL was 147.02K shares.

TGL’s Market Performance

TGL stocks went up by 19.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.89% and a quarterly performance of 1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.61% for Treasure Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.34% for TGL stocks with a simple moving average of -20.92% for the last 200 days.

TGL Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.78%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL rose by +19.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7600. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw 19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from HOO VOON HIM, who sale 1,702,899 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jan 03. After this action, HOO VOON HIM now owns 0 shares of Treasure Global Inc., valued at $1,046,431 using the latest closing price.

HOO VOON HIM, the Director of Treasure Global Inc., purchase 202,899 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HOO VOON HIM is holding 1,702,899 shares at $811,596 based on the most recent closing price.