Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) went down by -4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $320.54. The company’s stock price has collected -4.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :SWAV) Right Now?

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ShockWave Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $255.13, which is $67.0 above the current price. SWAV currently public float of 35.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWAV was 463.42K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV stocks went down by -4.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.72% and a quarterly performance of -24.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.27% for ShockWave Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.68% for SWAV stocks with a simple moving average of -15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $285 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Underperform” to SWAV, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

SWAV Trading at -17.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.62. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc. saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from WATKINS FRANK T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $203.73 back on Jan 09. After this action, WATKINS FRANK T now owns 3,796 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc., valued at $2,037,295 using the latest closing price.

Zacharias Isaac, the President, CCO of ShockWave Medical Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $209.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Zacharias Isaac is holding 73,021 shares at $838,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

+82.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShockWave Medical Inc. stands at -3.85. Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.