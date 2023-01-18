NetEase Inc. (NTES) Just Got Our Attention

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.77. The company’s stock price has collected 12.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that NetEase Rejects Activision Offer to Extend China Licensing Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ :NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.44.

NTES currently public float of 647.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTES was 2.20M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES stocks went up by 12.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.03% and a quarterly performance of 29.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for NetEase Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.28% for NTES stocks with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTES stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTES in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $90 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTES reach a price target of $129. The rating they have provided for NTES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTES, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

NTES Trading at 25.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +24.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.48. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 22.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.74 for the present operating margin

+53.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 13.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.72. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 22.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.54. Total debt to assets is 14.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.