Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) went up by 26.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.34. The company’s stock price has collected 88.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ :GP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

GP currently public float of 16.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GP was 155.05K shares.

GP’s Market Performance

GP stocks went up by 88.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.09% and a quarterly performance of 97.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 90.22% for GP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GP reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for GP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to GP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

GP Trading at 75.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.60%, as shares surge +81.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP rose by +88.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. saw 127.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.26 for the present operating margin

+1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stands at -105.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.