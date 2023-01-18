Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP)

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) went up by 8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.53. The company’s stock price has collected 11.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ :CTLP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTLP is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cantaloupe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $3.75 above the current price. CTLP currently public float of 65.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTLP was 487.91K shares.

CTLP’s Market Performance

CTLP stocks went up by 11.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.60% and a quarterly performance of 64.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Cantaloupe Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.95% for CTLP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

CTLP Trading at 36.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +30.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc. saw 20.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Stewart Scott Matthew, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, Stewart Scott Matthew now owns 26,528 shares of Cantaloupe Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Harris Ian Jiro, the Director of Cantaloupe Inc., purchase 5,010 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Harris Ian Jiro is holding 120,600 shares at $20,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71 for the present operating margin

+29.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cantaloupe Inc. stands at -0.83. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.