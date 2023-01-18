LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) went down by -6.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price has collected 14.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.15, which is -$0.58 below the current price. LX currently public float of 39.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LX was 840.49K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stocks went up by 14.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.74% and a quarterly performance of 95.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.93% for LX stocks with a simple moving average of 53.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $4.30. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

LX Trading at 64.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +78.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw 64.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.64 for the present operating margin

+67.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +20.31. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.