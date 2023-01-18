Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Biggest Banks Nearing $1 Billion Settlement Over Traders’ Use of WhatsApp

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :JEF) Right Now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JEF is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is $0.68 above the current price. JEF currently public float of 170.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JEF was 1.29M shares.

JEF’s Market Performance

JEF stocks went up by 1.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.74% and a quarterly performance of 24.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.35% for JEF stocks with a simple moving average of 17.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JEF reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for JEF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to JEF, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

JEF Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.55. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw 11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, who sale 140,000 shares at the price of $32.85 back on Oct 24. After this action, FRIEDMAN BRIAN P now owns 556,779 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $4,599,000 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, the President of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $32.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that FRIEDMAN BRIAN P is holding 6,722,213 shares at $16,425,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.51 for the present operating margin

+90.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +17.42. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.