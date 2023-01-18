Is Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) a Keeper?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) went down by -1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.82. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Companies Plan to Pour Even More Cash Into Buybacks, Dividends in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE :JCI) Right Now?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JCI is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Johnson Controls International plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.47, which is $3.7 above the current price. JCI currently public float of 685.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCI was 3.77M shares.

JCI’s Market Performance

JCI stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.83% and a quarterly performance of 33.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for Johnson Controls International plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.84% for JCI stocks with a simple moving average of 18.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to JCI, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

JCI Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.41. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw 5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from ELLIS MICHAEL J, who sale 28,825 shares at the price of $65.15 back on Dec 12. After this action, ELLIS MICHAEL J now owns 8,101 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $1,877,885 using the latest closing price.

ELLIS MICHAEL J, the EVP Chief Digital & Customer O of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 1,194 shares at $66.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that ELLIS MICHAEL J is holding 11,902 shares at $78,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.