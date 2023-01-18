Is Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) a Keeper?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $339.92. The company’s stock price has collected 10.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/22 that Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks With Strong U.S. Presence Are a Buy, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.44.

ENPH currently public float of 133.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.68M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 10.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.56% and a quarterly performance of 5.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.49% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $335 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $365. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENPH, setting the target price at $365 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ENPH Trading at -14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.35. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who sale 36,327 shares at the price of $327.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 1,131,459 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $11,902,454 using the latest closing price.

McNeil Jeff, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $326.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that McNeil Jeff is holding 15,000 shares at $4,896,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +10.52. Equity return is now at value 65.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.