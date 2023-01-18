Is Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) a Keeper?

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) went up by 23.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s stock price has collected 55.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.64, which is $0.82 above the current price. ALGS currently public float of 33.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGS was 265.14K shares.

ALGS’s Market Performance

ALGS stocks went up by 55.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 102.00% and a quarterly performance of 83.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.07% for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.56% for ALGS stocks with a simple moving average of 62.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGS reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for ALGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALGS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ALGS Trading at 95.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.99%, as shares surge +112.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGS rose by +55.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1700. In addition, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. saw 111.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2943.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2944.07. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -56.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.