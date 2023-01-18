Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.60. The company’s stock price has collected 5.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Schlumberger Rebrands as SLB, Dropping Family Name

Is It Worth Investing in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE :SLB) Right Now?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLB is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Schlumberger Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.27, which is $1.94 above the current price. SLB currently public float of 1.42B and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLB was 12.58M shares.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB stocks went up by 5.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.92% and a quarterly performance of 38.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Schlumberger Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.70% for SLB stocks with a simple moving average of 35.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SLB, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

SLB Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.71. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw 9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Ralston Dianne B., who sale 10,493 shares at the price of $52.52 back on Dec 23. After this action, Ralston Dianne B. now owns 23,379 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $551,071 using the latest closing price.

Kasibhatla Vijay, the Director, M&A of Schlumberger Limited, sale 14,000 shares at $54.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kasibhatla Vijay is holding 32,932 shares at $758,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+17.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at +8.20. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.