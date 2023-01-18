Here’s Our Rant About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s stock price has collected 5.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.90, which is -$0.24 below the current price. CPRX currently public float of 97.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 2.31M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went up by 5.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.72% and a quarterly performance of 60.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 228.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 69.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at 17.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 5,918 shares at the price of $16.85 back on Dec 06. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 30,802 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $99,718 using the latest closing price.

COELHO PHILIP H, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 9,999 shares at $17.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that COELHO PHILIP H is holding 149,553 shares at $174,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.20 for the present operating margin

+84.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +28.03. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 24.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.