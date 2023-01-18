Here’s Our Rant About Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) went down by -18.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.56. The company’s stock price has collected -11.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACER is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.67, which is $6.05 above the current price. ACER currently public float of 13.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACER was 548.23K shares.

ACER’s Market Performance

ACER stocks went down by -11.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.30% and a quarterly performance of 100.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.92% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.56% for ACER stocks with a simple moving average of 35.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

ACER Trading at 16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares sank -23.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACER fell by -11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Acer Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACER starting from ASELAGE STEVE, who purchase 409,836 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 29. After this action, ASELAGE STEVE now owns 483,741 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Schelling Chris, the President & CEO of Acer Therapeutics Inc., purchase 819,672 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Schelling Chris is holding 2,712,529 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1265.75 for the present operating margin

+94.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1220.16. Equity return is now at value 259.30, with -80.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.