Here’s How Your Trade Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Aggressively Right Now

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s stock price has collected 2.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Applied Materials Issues Sales Forecast Ahead of Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Applied Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $118.79, which is $8.84 above the current price. AMAT currently public float of 844.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 7.53M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went up by 2.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.21% and a quarterly performance of 46.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.02% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $125 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

AMAT Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.47. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Deane Timothy M, who sale 29 shares at the price of $91.46 back on Sep 14. After this action, Deane Timothy M now owns 87,532 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $2,652 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $89.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 83,169 shares at $895,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. Equity return is now at value 54.70, with 25.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.