Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) went down by -42.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.29. The company’s stock price has collected -44.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :EDSA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDSA is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $11.54 above the current price. EDSA currently public float of 11.62M and currently shorts hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDSA was 406.06K shares.

EDSA’s Market Performance

EDSA stocks went down by -44.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.04% and a quarterly performance of 50.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.69% for Edesa Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.29% for EDSA stocks with a simple moving average of -13.55% for the last 200 days.

EDSA Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.41%, as shares surge +52.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDSA fell by -44.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Edesa Biotech Inc. saw -32.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDSA starting from van der Velden Peter, who sale 152,345 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Jan 10. After this action, van der Velden Peter now owns 150,275 shares of Edesa Biotech Inc., valued at $401,368 using the latest closing price.

van der Velden Peter, the 10% Owner of Edesa Biotech Inc., sale 145,129 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that van der Velden Peter is holding 163,170 shares at $386,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDSA

Equity return is now at value -143.80, with -113.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.