DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.46. The company’s stock price has collected 5.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/09/22 that DocuSign Earnings Crush Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ :DOCU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOCU is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for DocuSign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.35, which is $2.72 above the current price. DOCU currently public float of 197.79M and currently shorts hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCU was 5.73M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU stocks went up by 5.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of 35.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for DocuSign Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.15% for DOCU stocks with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $70 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DOCU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

DOCU Trading at 18.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.90. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from OLRICH SCOTT V., who sale 255 shares at the price of $110.31 back on Apr 05. After this action, OLRICH SCOTT V. now owns 40,060 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $28,129 using the latest closing price.

OLRICH SCOTT V., the Chief Operating Officer of DocuSign Inc., sale 3,948 shares at $110.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that OLRICH SCOTT V. is holding 230,663 shares at $434,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.68 for the present operating margin

+77.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -3.32. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.