Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) went up by 9.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 23.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE :DBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBD is at 2.96.

DBD currently public float of 71.41M and currently shorts hold a 13.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBD was 1.85M shares.

DBD’s Market Performance

DBD stocks went up by 23.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.12% and a quarterly performance of -20.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.00% for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.55% for DBD stocks with a simple moving average of -33.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $3 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to DBD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

DBD Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +26.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBD rose by +23.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5400. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated saw 42.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBD starting from COSTELLO ELLEN, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on May 17. After this action, COSTELLO ELLEN now owns 166,283 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, valued at $39,480 using the latest closing price.

BESANKO BRUCE H, the Director of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, purchase 7,152 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BESANKO BRUCE H is holding 100,726 shares at $25,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBD

Equity return is now at value 42.30, with -14.60 for asset returns.