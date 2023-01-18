Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) went down by -1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.38. The company’s stock price has collected -1.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/23 that Consumers Keeping Up With Cellphone Bills Despite Economic Strains

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ :TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 120.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for T-Mobile US Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

TMUS currently public float of 589.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMUS was 5.49M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS stocks went down by -1.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.25% and a quarterly performance of 11.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for T-Mobile US Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for TMUS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

TMUS Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.52. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from SIEVERT G MICHAEL, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $149.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, SIEVERT G MICHAEL now owns 574,472 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $2,999,200 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $151.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 594,472 shares at $3,037,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.50 for the present operating margin

+36.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.