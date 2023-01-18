D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) went up by 21.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.81. The company’s stock price has collected 30.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ :HEPS) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $37.58, which is $0.63 above the current price. HEPS currently public float of 9.41M and currently shorts hold a 22.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEPS was 633.05K shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

HEPS’s Market Performance

HEPS stocks went up by 30.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.11% and a quarterly performance of 53.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.67% for HEPS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEPS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for HEPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HEPS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

HEPS Trading at 59.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares surge +61.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7787. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 77.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -33.90 for asset returns.