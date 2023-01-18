Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/22 that Conagra Beats Earnings Estimates, Driven by Higher Prices

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE :CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAG is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.75, which is $1.64 above the current price. CAG currently public float of 471.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAG was 3.73M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG stocks went down by -0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.03% and a quarterly performance of 16.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for Conagra Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for CAG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CAG, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

CAG Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.30. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw 3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from Wise Robert G, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Jan 06. After this action, Wise Robert G now owns 22,717 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $2,045,000 using the latest closing price.

Bartell Carey, the EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 6,408 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Bartell Carey is holding 0 shares at $221,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+24.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +7.70. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.