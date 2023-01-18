Can Fastenal Company (FAST) Remain Competitive?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s stock price has collected 0.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/13/22 that Fastenal Discloses Some Good News About Inflation as Earnings Top Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ :FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAST is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Fastenal Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.63, which is $1.4 above the current price. FAST currently public float of 571.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAST was 3.39M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST stocks went up by 0.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.74% and a quarterly performance of 9.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Fastenal Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for FAST stocks with a simple moving average of -5.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FAST, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

FAST Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.84. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Watts Jeffery Michael, who purchase 5,940 shares at the price of $50.58 back on Nov 29. After this action, Watts Jeffery Michael now owns 5,940 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $300,433 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Sarah N, the Director of Fastenal Company, purchase 500 shares at $44.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Nielsen Sarah N is holding 2,000 shares at $22,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.25 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.39. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 23.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.