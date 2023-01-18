Can Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Remain Competitive?

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) went down by -13.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.64. The company’s stock price has collected -2.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Chegg Stock Is Soaring Because Management Is Upbeat

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc. (NYSE :CHGG) Right Now?

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHGG is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Chegg Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.66, which is $6.34 above the current price. CHGG currently public float of 122.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHGG was 1.51M shares.

CHGG’s Market Performance

CHGG stocks went down by -2.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.93% and a quarterly performance of 22.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Chegg Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.84% for CHGG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHGG reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CHGG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 26th, 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHGG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

CHGG Trading at -22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -22.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.38. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.35 back on Jan 03. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 237,500 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $633,745 using the latest closing price.

LEBLANC PAUL, the Director of Chegg Inc., sale 12,890 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LEBLANC PAUL is holding 11,861 shares at $360,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+67.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc. stands at -0.19. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.19.