Buy or Sell Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) went up by 8.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s stock price has collected -20.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE :RYAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is at 3.28.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

RYAM currently public float of 61.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYAM was 529.06K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stocks went down by -20.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.46% and a quarterly performance of 138.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.16% for RYAM stocks with a simple moving average of 42.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares sank -13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM fell by -20.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -24.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Posze James L Jr, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Nov 16. After this action, Posze James L Jr now owns 121,888 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $37,754 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.