Buy or Sell CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) went up by 6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.01. The company’s stock price has collected 7.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYBR is at 1.04.

CYBR currently public float of 40.07M and currently shorts hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBR was 487.37K shares.

CYBR’s Market Performance

CYBR stocks went up by 7.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.29% and a quarterly performance of -4.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for CyberArk Software Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.38% for CYBR stocks with a simple moving average of -10.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $145 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to CYBR, setting the target price at $182 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CYBR Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.61. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.58 for the present operating margin

+81.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd. stands at -16.69. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.