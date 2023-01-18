Buy or Sell Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went down by -15.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.55. The company’s stock price has collected -9.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bandwidth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BAND currently public float of 21.13M and currently shorts hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 825.15K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went down by -9.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.56% and a quarterly performance of 112.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Bandwidth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.82% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

BAND Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Bottorff Rebecca, who sale 1,117 shares at the price of $22.58 back on Jan 04. After this action, Bottorff Rebecca now owns 16,439 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $25,222 using the latest closing price.

Suriano Douglas A, the Director of Bandwidth Inc., sale 239 shares at $23.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Suriano Douglas A is holding 6,991 shares at $5,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.