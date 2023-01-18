AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) went up by 13.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2555.30. The company’s stock price has collected -27.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE :HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AMTD Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HKD currently public float of 20.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HKD was 2.05M shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD stocks went down by -27.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.33% and a quarterly performance of -64.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.65% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.58% for HKD stocks with a simple moving average of -87.58% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -23.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.68%, as shares sank -13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -9.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.