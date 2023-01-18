AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 19.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock price has collected 27.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 3.76.

UAVS currently public float of 79.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 675.64K shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went up by 27.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.11% and a quarterly performance of 16.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.11% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.35% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of -19.83% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at 16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares surge +23.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +27.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3745. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw 44.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Mooney Barrett, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, Mooney Barrett now owns 100,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $26,250 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., the Chief Financial Officer of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. is holding 408,750 shares at $56,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -29.80 for asset returns.