22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) went up by 6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.71. The company’s stock price has collected 29.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ :XXII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XXII is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XXII currently public float of 209.69M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XXII was 1.37M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stocks went up by 29.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.00% and a quarterly performance of 3.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for 22nd Century Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.43% for XXII stocks with a simple moving average of -24.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to XXII, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

XXII Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII rose by +29.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9249. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw 24.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 370,789 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 31. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 904,938 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $500,565 using the latest closing price.

FRANZINO JOHN, the Chief Administrative Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 20,324 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FRANZINO JOHN is holding 405,574 shares at $34,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -47.00 for asset returns.