We Analyzed the Future Direction of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), Here is What We Found

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) went up by 42.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.20. The company's stock price has collected 74.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE :BTCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.41.

BTCM currently public float of 8.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCM was 81.47K shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BTCM stocks went up by 74.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.92% and a quarterly performance of 20.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.14% for BIT Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.52% for BTCM stocks with a simple moving average of -63.62% for the last 200 days.

BTCM Trading at 50.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.97%, as shares surge +53.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +74.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw 94.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.